Permission to Narrate?
What, exactly, are your “values and ethics”?
10 hrs ago
•
Quds Mon Amour
14
Permission to Narrate?
3
June 2025
Netzarim: Between Hunger and Death
Eyewitness accounts of four attempts to receive aid from the so-called "Gaza Humanitarian Foundation" reported to me on 16 June 2025
Jun 17
•
Quds Mon Amour
19
Habiba’s Substack
2
"Je suis palestinienne..."
I spoke up today at the greengrocer's. Here's what happened.
Jun 2
•
Quds Mon Amour
37
Habiba’s Substack
8
May 2025
Now You Care?
Calling out spinelessness and careerism
May 31
•
Quds Mon Amour
21
Now You Care?
6
Rotten to the Core
Montreal to Toronto and beyond, how is it possible to "Walk with Israel"?
May 28
•
Quds Mon Amour
29
Rotten to the Core
1
The European Hospital and the Wannsee Conference
This is a photo of a nurse who was speaking at Sunday’s demonstration in the pouring rain in Montreal, a Canadian who had volunteered at the European…
May 20
•
Quds Mon Amour
17
Habiba’s Substack
1
March 2025
Look Us in the Eye
And look back at a 76+ year criminal record.
Mar 21
•
Quds Mon Amour
42
Look Us in the Eye
7
February 2025
Good-Bye to All That
Finally made some decisions about how to use social media platforms
Feb 5
•
Quds Mon Amour
28
Good-Bye to All That
8
Poet and journalist El Jones in the West Bank
A report from her January 2025 delegation trip for The Breach Media
Feb 2
•
Quds Mon Amour
6
Habiba’s Substack
January 2025
Delusion, Destruction, and Dementia
A trifecta for the holocaust of our quarter century
Jan 21
•
Quds Mon Amour
19
Habiba’s Substack
1
December 2024
Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion, Folks
Forget history: learn this glossary and gloss over the narrative to suit your budget
Dec 25, 2024
•
Quds Mon Amour
25
Habiba’s Substack
2
"Dedication," a poem by Fady Joudah
The poet is reading his work on an episode of the Makdisi Street podcast (28 Nov. 2024)
Dec 14, 2024
•
Quds Mon Amour
9
1
9:06
