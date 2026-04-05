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Raymond Kalberg's avatar
Raymond Kalberg
Apr 6

Tell it like it is love.

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Paul Healey's avatar
Paul Healey
Apr 5Edited

That gives me hope that more will resist, as the many are greater than the selfish and greedy few. No doubt Neo Liberals have appeased Neo Fascists, but the Neo Fascists’ creep show and the contagion of its spawn wouldn’t have been possible without their conservative collaborators. Their Empire cannot exist without the fascists finance of its death cults: MAGA, Reform, Vox, Fidesz and AfD…etc. It is ultra violent and oppressive; chauvinist, racist, sexist, ableism. Its programme of National Socialism is destroying this Earth at breakneck speed. All just so a few excessively wealthy and power hungry narcissists can feel safe. Their psychopathy must be defeated to end their Armageddon and its great collapse. Oblivion is guaranteed otherwise. Nuclear war is not even necessary to obtain ecocide as more wars and arms races are causing ecosystems to fail. They wouldn’t be if vital resources weren’t be redirected to finance over extraction, industrial exploitation, unsustainable agriculture and toxic waste. The result is biosphere collapse is becoming more likely! Can humans prove they deserve not to become extinct? Only if they can strive towards an ethically sustainable morality. Even if it’s too late, to end these futile wars to steal, assassinate, torture, genocide, impoverish, starve, disease and destroy others life sustaining habitats, isn’t it worth trying?

Fascists have done and continue to do everything to discredit the Science of Logic. It is the basis for the democratic rights of diverse interests; Sovereign Republics. Its principle is the Dialectic and that is an absolute idea. It cannot be destroyed. Fascists hide behind the idea of absolute being, but it is also an idea. Namely an idea that denies any wellbeing or flourishing, only death, hate, depravity and destruction.

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