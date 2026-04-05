It is truly astounding to read what the small-minded Canadian commentariat on Facebook has had to say since Avi Lewis' win of the leadership of the New Democratic Party last week: it is whining that Lewis is a problem because he comes from a political class family.

The family at least on his father’s side goes as far back in its progressive thinking that we know of, as members of the Jewish Bund (anti-Zionist Europeans), notably Lewis’s great-grandfather.

The whiners remained silent about Canadian state support for the deranged and depraved society and government called "Israel" and have done nothing to stand up to Israel’s vile followers and supporters in positions of power in Canada that have also remained silent before mass atrocities discovered in Gaza, including unmarked graves, nuclear grade bombardment, ICU babies left to die in hospital, the torture last week of a 1-year old by the occupation military, and the whole of Israeli society in favour of genocide (97%).

In light of Avi Lewis’ revolutionary socialist stand and calling out of the Canadian liberalism that has led to fascism in the form of Mark J. Carney policies, alignment with genocide, "none is too many" policies for Gaza refugee claimants and students accepted to Canadian universities, and billions announced for military spending along with other anti-Palestinian racist legislation, these Canadian loyalists and nationalist fuckwits can take their Globe and Mails, roll them up, and shove them right up their asses.