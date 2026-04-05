Avi Lewis versus Canadian Commentariat
Time is up for liberals in Canada
It is truly astounding to read what the small-minded Canadian commentariat on Facebook has had to say since Avi Lewis' win of the leadership of the New Democratic Party last week: it is whining that Lewis is a problem because he comes from a political class family.
The family at least on his father’s side goes as far back in its progressive thinking that we know of, as members of the Jewish Bund (anti-Zionist Europeans), notably Lewis’s great-grandfather.
The whiners remained silent about Canadian state support for the deranged and depraved society and government called "Israel" and have done nothing to stand up to Israel’s vile followers and supporters in positions of power in Canada that have also remained silent before mass atrocities discovered in Gaza, including unmarked graves, nuclear grade bombardment, ICU babies left to die in hospital, the torture last week of a 1-year old by the occupation military, and the whole of Israeli society in favour of genocide (97%).
In light of Avi Lewis’ revolutionary socialist stand and calling out of the Canadian liberalism that has led to fascism in the form of Mark J. Carney policies, alignment with genocide, "none is too many" policies for Gaza refugee claimants and students accepted to Canadian universities, and billions announced for military spending along with other anti-Palestinian racist legislation, these Canadian loyalists and nationalist fuckwits can take their Globe and Mails, roll them up, and shove them right up their asses.
Tell it like it is love.
That gives me hope that more will resist, as the many are greater than the selfish and greedy few. No doubt Neo Liberals have appeased Neo Fascists, but the Neo Fascists’ creep show and the contagion of its spawn wouldn’t have been possible without their conservative collaborators. Their Empire cannot exist without the fascists finance of its death cults: MAGA, Reform, Vox, Fidesz and AfD…etc. It is ultra violent and oppressive; chauvinist, racist, sexist, ableism. Its programme of National Socialism is destroying this Earth at breakneck speed. All just so a few excessively wealthy and power hungry narcissists can feel safe. Their psychopathy must be defeated to end their Armageddon and its great collapse. Oblivion is guaranteed otherwise. Nuclear war is not even necessary to obtain ecocide as more wars and arms races are causing ecosystems to fail. They wouldn’t be if vital resources weren’t be redirected to finance over extraction, industrial exploitation, unsustainable agriculture and toxic waste. The result is biosphere collapse is becoming more likely! Can humans prove they deserve not to become extinct? Only if they can strive towards an ethically sustainable morality. Even if it’s too late, to end these futile wars to steal, assassinate, torture, genocide, impoverish, starve, disease and destroy others life sustaining habitats, isn’t it worth trying?
Fascists have done and continue to do everything to discredit the Science of Logic. It is the basis for the democratic rights of diverse interests; Sovereign Republics. Its principle is the Dialectic and that is an absolute idea. It cannot be destroyed. Fascists hide behind the idea of absolute being, but it is also an idea. Namely an idea that denies any wellbeing or flourishing, only death, hate, depravity and destruction.