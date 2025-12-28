Habiba’s Substack

Habiba’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Utejack's avatar
Utejack
Dec 28

Love and gratitude for this most excellent teaching. Thanks for spreading the truth to a congregation of Christianity blinded by the foot of pride.✌🏼🇵🇸🇱🇧🇸🇾🇮🇷🇮🇶🇾🇪❤️🙏🕉

A beautiful expression of Christian resistance, with Palestinian Pastor Munther Isaac.

https://youtu.be/jeaS-NLx2mc?si=8_oSvBZHPC2aOGV3

Reply
Share
Emmanuel Goldstein's avatar
Emmanuel Goldstein
Dec 28

It's worth pointing out that the majority of Christians don't understand biblical Christianity to begin with. First off, the Western-dominated sphere of "Christian Zionism" is awash in the bitter fruits of a decades-long Anglo-Venetian Scottish Rite Freemasonic brainwash campaign to deliberately contort and misrepresent some tricky-to-interpret prophecies found in the apocalyptic books of both the Old and New Testaments (found particularly in Isaiah, Amos, Joel, Daniel, Zechariah, and Revelation), because the concept of "the Jews" as a covenant people are hyper-literalized.

The great irony is that the very prophetic expectations held by the "Christian Zionists" constitutes the very delusion that will lead them into the ultimate satanic perdition.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Habiba · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture