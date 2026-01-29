A few days ago on a platform where I follow an academic who is a filmmaker, she posted about an event that seemed commensurate with her activity that I knew of, in which several years ago she led tours of the western part of Quds (Jerusalem) neighbourhoods, showing that several of the homes in that particular area were originally inhabited by Palestinians, who were ethnically cleansed in order for the Zionists to take over their land and property.

The houses in the neighbourhood are currently occupied by affluent European Jewish settlers. I believe she documented the project via videography or as a film.

Given that this woman’s family had moved to Palestine in the middle to late 19th century, she found herself a denizen of the country by several generations; arguably since she seemed one of the few “Israelis” to face up to the fact that the state established itself on the ruins of another country which it stole at gunpoint, I figured she might be someone for whom it was obvious that the settler-colonial state continually excuses itself via propaganda for the deeply problematic history of its existence.

The event invitation she posted recently, which she organized, was a public mourning ceremony for 22,000 Palestinian children killed in Gaza in the summer of 2025. She went on to say that “as an Israeli,” she was barely over the sadness as she thought of the Israeli children who were “abducted and killed on October 7.”

I have questions.

First, we know that the resistance did not deliberately kill anyone—they abducted Israelis to use as bargaining chips to negotiate the end of the 18-year siege and blockade, the illegal occupation of 59 years over Palestine, and to demand an end to genocidal airstrikes conducted on the imprisoned Gaza civilians that Israeli Occupation Forces have meted out since Operation Cast Lead (2008-2009). Captives were much more valuable than dead Israelis, and that was the point of the operation.

We also know that the IOF’s overwhelmingly superior firepower (the resistance factions do not have Apache helicopters and firing drones, which caused all the destruction) and the Hannibal Directive (rule of engagement of the army that dictated that no prisoners were to be taken, that any and all Israelis must be killed first rather than taken captive) make it more than obvious that most of the people killed that day were killed by the Israeli Occupation Forces, the same one still committing a genocide after dropping more than 8 times the magnitude of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on Gaza over two years. We know the heads of this state are wanted war criminals. We know that there was so much firepower released that day that many bodies were destroyed beyond recognition, or together, such that it’s not possible to distinguish the bodies as Palestinian or Israeli.

So why is this person bolstering the national propaganda narrative of the terrorist child-killing state of “Israel” by saying “As an Israeli, I mourn the children abducted and killed….”? To be fair, she is not pointing the finger at the resistance for killing children, she is implying it, though.

And if her family came to Palestine in the 19th century and she has already produced documentary work showing the illegal Zionist occupation of Jerusalem homes, why not call herself Palestinian rather than Israeli? Just because she was born after the apartheid state was established and is Jewish, doesn’t mean she has to accept hook line and sinker, at this stage, the propaganda it wishes to uphold that no genocide has been happening, that no intent to steal the land and replace the indigenous people was ever on the Zionist agenda despite the overwhelming evidence demonstrating otherwise?

Another brainwashed navel-gazer, I guess. You can’t trust any of them. Lies masquerading as “concern and acknowledgment” – just add in some lies or implied falsehoods and blend.

Nobody will notice? Wrong, we all notice now.

Genocide denial, state terror denial.