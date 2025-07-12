Habiba’s Substack

Habiba’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Truth Seeking Missile's avatar
Truth Seeking Missile
1h

This phenomenon is so interesting, and thank you for airing it. At its heart is the erasure of Palestinian identity, a long and continual global process by Zionists in Israel, America and the UK, which has provided a stepping stone to genocide and other crimes against humanity.

Erasing Palestinian identity and then replacing it with negative Jewish- and Western-centric placeholders goes way back. It is inherent even in Britain's Balfour Declaration which referred to existing residents of Palestine not in their own ethnic terms but negatively as "non-Jews".

In America, Zionist campaigns from the early 20th Century through today inundated government leaders and citizens alike with Jewish settler mythology while grouping existing residents, Palestinians, as backwards and hot-headed, lacking western values to govern themselves and unable to improve their lots in life without western (Zionist) imposition. Not a single US president has seriously considered the voices and opinions of Palestinians on the critical issues of human rights, nationalism, and nationalism. Since Arab Palestinians being slaughtered and deported are semitic by ethnicity, who exactly is being antisemitic in this genocidal process?

Some anti-Zionist Jewish groups do talk about crimes against Palestinians and they probably do come at it largely from an anti-Zionist, ie Israel-centered, perspective. I don't think that is surprising since they are a minority of Jews and must push uphill against a majority who still identify strongly with the fascist state. I do know some - eg JVP - partner with Palestinian groups, allies as they call them. Perhaps they could strengthen the Palestinian cause if they could educate their constituents about Palestinians' rich history, culture, economics, and politics in addition to their opposition to Israel.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sean Griobhtha's avatar
Sean Griobhtha
42m

❤️‍🔥

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Habiba
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture