The Nakba of 1948 and the Canadian Museum of Human Rights
A brief note following the announcement of the 2026 exhibit
Like many Palestinians living in a Western country, I was surprised and happy to learn yesterday that the Canadian Museum of Human Rights on Treaty 1 (i.e., in Winnipeg, Manitoba) Territory will host an exhibit beginning in June 2026 on the story of the Palestine refugees who were forced from their villages, massacred and displaced in order to create the demographic conditions for a Jewish majority ethno-state. While it remains to be seen whether the Museum’s curator creates an exhibit reflective of Palestinian history as told by those who survived 1948, Palestinian historians, and first-generation Palestinians in Canada, one thing is certain, like death and taxes: Zionists have their Calvins in a knot and the backlash has already begun.
I congratulate the activists who worked for over a decade to persuade the Museum to include the Palestinian Nakba of 1948 in its space.
But that’s not what I want to underscore here. Because my Sitti (grandmother) came to live with us in Winnipeg in 1968, aged 68, following the so-called “Six-Day War” which was the start of the current designation of ‘illegal occupation’ (Jiddo, aged 68 or 69, went to Toronto since it was going to be easier to house them in these cities temporarily for their healthcare needs), my grandparents are some of the first Palestinians to have immigrated to Canada. It occurred to me that perhaps the curator might want photos of them and/or stories about them—tracing their trajectories from Palestine and then in Canada—to add to the exhibit. Usually local stories tied to international human rights, in this case, resonate with visitors.
So I went to the Museum’s website to find the contact information, and found that the institute has three programs, each with a different curator:
Travis Tomchuk for Canadian history, Jeremy Maron for Holocaust and genocide, and Isabelle Masson for international contemporary human rights issues.
And the Nakba exhibit is part of the international contemporary human rights issues programming.
So you see how they emphasize one thing, frame it in a particular way that will be the least offensive to the delusional garbage and genocidal narrative of Zionists, in order to invisibilize/deny something else? That is, that the Nakba of 1948 has continued and its most recent iteration is the genocidal violence that has accelerated massively since October 2023.
Such a rich culture, as President Kennedy said, Palestine was hardly Britain’s to give away
Sometimes it feels like we live under the world rule of israhell and that all countries, whether they say so or not, bow to whatever israhell dictates. Why?
It is only a small country with big ideas of itself, so much of it is occupation of, or parts of other countries while subjugating the people to unimaginable horrors. So why is it allowed to exist at all? It grows nothing but bombs, espionage, bribes or threats, so for it to continue there has to be wars somewhere all the time, and they make sure of that - and the only winners are arms manufacturers. Since they moved into Palestine- farms have been dug over, olive and pomegranate groves have been uprooted or burned, nothing now grows where it once supported many lives, and fed so many people. Now, Israel starves people, including children and babies because starving mothers do not produce milk and Israel does not allow baby formula to enter Gaza.
Israel is a pariah, it feeds off other countries and gives nothing in return but misery and death. Time to shut it down before it destroys the world.