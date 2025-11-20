Like many Palestinians living in a Western country, I was surprised and happy to learn yesterday that the Canadian Museum of Human Rights on Treaty 1 (i.e., in Winnipeg, Manitoba) Territory will host an exhibit beginning in June 2026 on the story of the Palestine refugees who were forced from their villages, massacred and displaced in order to create the demographic conditions for a Jewish majority ethno-state. While it remains to be seen whether the Museum’s curator creates an exhibit reflective of Palestinian history as told by those who survived 1948, Palestinian historians, and first-generation Palestinians in Canada, one thing is certain, like death and taxes: Zionists have their Calvins in a knot and the backlash has already begun.

I congratulate the activists who worked for over a decade to persuade the Museum to include the Palestinian Nakba of 1948 in its space.

But that’s not what I want to underscore here. Because my Sitti (grandmother) came to live with us in Winnipeg in 1968, aged 68, following the so-called “Six-Day War” which was the start of the current designation of ‘illegal occupation’ (Jiddo, aged 68 or 69, went to Toronto since it was going to be easier to house them in these cities temporarily for their healthcare needs), my grandparents are some of the first Palestinians to have immigrated to Canada. It occurred to me that perhaps the curator might want photos of them and/or stories about them—tracing their trajectories from Palestine and then in Canada—to add to the exhibit. Usually local stories tied to international human rights, in this case, resonate with visitors.

So I went to the Museum’s website to find the contact information, and found that the institute has three programs, each with a different curator:

Travis Tomchuk for Canadian history, Jeremy Maron for Holocaust and genocide, and Isabelle Masson for international contemporary human rights issues.

And the Nakba exhibit is part of the international contemporary human rights issues programming.

So you see how they emphasize one thing, frame it in a particular way that will be the least offensive to the delusional garbage and genocidal narrative of Zionists, in order to invisibilize/deny something else? That is, that the Nakba of 1948 has continued and its most recent iteration is the genocidal violence that has accelerated massively since October 2023.

