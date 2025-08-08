Above: Dheisheh refugee camp, Bayt Lahm, Occupied West Bank. March 2020.

Some days it’s hard to say which is more horrific: the Gaza genocide itself, or the moral decay throughout our society which makes it possible. I mean, the atrocities in Gaza have a couple million victims. If you add up the populations of the US, Europe, Canada, and Australia, you’ve got around a billion people living in a dystopia whose collective conscience is so warped and twisted that they’d allow their governments to support a live-streamed genocide in full view of the entire world. A billion people who are so morally bankrupt that they find it tolerable for such a nightmare to be inflicted upon their fellow human beings right in front of them. -Caitlin Johnstone

It feels incredibly phony for me to engage with the silent because they must maintain a proverbial elephant in the room, a silence. But also, a message they send me with their behaviour: that there needs to be silence about this between us. A message that tells me not to bother asking them to sign a letter to Parliament or bring anything about this into a conversation. Even as they do not think of it as an elephant in the room and do not give it much thought, which is problematic in a universally moral sense and as an affront to me personally, I will never be able to ignore that elephant. The subconscious message from them, is that I must not, and need not, bring any of this up.

Makes them uncomfortable, spoils their mood, or induces guilt.

Who knows?

It makes me ashamed of them, whatever it is.

The planned erasure of a people, which is what Zionism is, will never go unnoticed for me. The silence is a part of the ideology; many non-Palestinians and non-Levantines may not know about it. But we who have subconsciously repressed and silenced our own Palestinian or other Arab identity for so long, so that we do not attract ire, hate, or raised eyebrows in any given room or context, know that silence intimately. All Arabs and Muslims, and often, those mistaken for Arab and Muslim understand the cultivated racism of the post 9/11-era. And it’s not a far-fetched conspiracy that Israel is behind that, just as they were blowing up pagers and mobile phones in Lebanon in 2024. Do you think if it happened to people anywhere else in the world it would have disappeared so quickly from the news? They would be writing an analysis about it at least weekly, a year later, in every major news outlet.

That Zionism is fully backed by Western governments and makes use of the world’s most advanced weaponry and technology, testing it on Palestinians, should chill everyone to the bone, because, which population is next? Sudanese and Congolese are also paying a price for the colonial capital end game. What world are you leaving for children, with an attitude of incuriosity and complacency about it?

The silence that I have been watching around the physical carnage in occupied Palestine is a microcosm of the silencing of the Palestinian narrative in the face of decades of imperialist disinformation, lies, and smearing of the Palestinian people; the incuriosity I’m observing from people toward those violent erasures, and now this genocide, as well as the ones that occurred in 1948 and 1967 to create this monstrous colonial presence upon whose hill the Western values of democracy and free speech have died, is also the elephant in the room. In other words, we must live with silence about the silence.

Silence, incuriosity, and cowardly indifference—it’s no different than the coffee-sipping Western officials who have allowed the Zionist occupier to prevent thousands of food trucks from entering Gaza with no consequences on the Israeli government (with the siege controlling calories for decades), that uses settlers like rabid dogs at the gates, destroying the contents of the few trucks that got too close, resulting in the deaths of hundreds, mostly children, from starvation. All studies show: children starve first. Gaza is enduring forced starvation, as well as 400,000 or more killed in airstrikes or from sniper-fire from quadcopters or all the other cruel technology that the U.S. and Canada and other states have given to these sociopaths committing a holocaust while whining about antisemitism and threatening school boards, jobs of all kinds, equity and diversity initiatives, governments at all levels, and heads of state.

A lightbulb went on for me. The reason there has been silence from all these people, never mind not posting on social media, but no inquiry after me, a Palestinian, and no condemnation of the genocide, is that their subconscious racism enables them to continue to harbour a shadow of an idea that those atrocity lies spread from Joe Biden through MSNBC, CNN, Piers Morgan, etc, starting on Oct. 8, might be true. They hold onto an idea that Palestinians, in essence, fucked around and found out even after it was all debunked. They are that racist. They need to continue to demonize the resistance and all Arabs, leaving the facts murky in their minds.

A friend describes this silence as feeling unsafe. Makes sense, you don’t know where you stand with these people, even as empire is targeting your particular national and ethnic group.

Western governments have allowed “Israel” to kill 18,000 children, except that it is likely many times more because those are only the ones registered at the morgues. It allowed “Israel” to destroy an ecosystem and microclimate, releasing billions of particles of toxins into the air, all because of their bloodthirsty need to destroy Palestine’s built environment, schools, churches, mosques, and homes; and Palestinians-- which and whom they illegally occupy, subject to apartheid and now, again, their forever-planned genocide. Their state plan could not be completed without the genocide of the Palestinian people and this was foreseen early in the 20th century and pronounced in lectures and writings. Roll outs: 1948, 1967, 2023-.

Let me repeat that after 21 months, the death toll is likely in the 400,000+ range according to respected studies from leading venues. Most Israelis support the destruction of Gaza; Israel-supporters in North America are hardly much better in opinion.

The diaspora Palestinian experience is a watered down ‘lite’ version of mass violence; on a continuum really—IHRA definition of antisemitism; censorship of identity and self-identification; censorship of one’s work; job loss, indifferent or hostile institutional environments, lobbyists, Zionist snitches and state agents, spinelessness, book festivals inviting Zionists, public service hypocrisy-“neutrality,” immigration racism, unexplained disregard for humanitarian law, etc.

Today, Canadian state apparatchik publication The Globe and Mail has an editorial arguing for the benefit of Israel occupying Gaza. Canadian legacy media (CTV, CBC, etc) will be held to account for incitement to genocide.