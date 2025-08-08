Habiba’s Substack

Mañana
1d

I am so proud of the friends in my small community who saw immediately that this was genocide . We do what we can, but like you are horrified at the silence, and by people who think it is complicated.

Peter Borkowicz
1d

The silence infuriates me, burns and tangles around the periphery like those comic figures that float around our heads personified as a devil or angel, but deep down it is something that eats away at my heart as that silence encompasses my being. Many of those who are silent, who avoid the words, who refuse to speak, were important thinkers, writers and philosophers who I respected on whose shoulders I humbly perched to formulate who I was, how I lived in the world and who helped me navigate many moral, political and social issues. There is a bit less of me without John Ralston Saul and Timothy Snyder, but perhaps that void will be patched by Rashid Khalidi, El Akkad and Naomi Klein.

1 reply by Quds Mon Amour
